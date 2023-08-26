Pursuant to action by the Willmar City C

Pursuant to action by the Willmar City Council at a meeting held on August 21, 2023, a public hearing will be held on September 5, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Board Room at the Health and Human Services Building located at 2200 23rd Street NE, Willmar, Minnesota. SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. ___ AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1060 KNOWN AS THE WILLMAR ZONING ORDINANCE BY AMENDING SECTION 6 TO CREATE A NEW SECTION 6.I, AMENDING THE GENERAL BUSINESS (GB) DISTRICT Summary: Ordinance No. ___ amends the City’s Zoning Ordinance by amending the General Business (GB) zoning district and associated permitted and conditional uses and lot area, width and setback requirements within such district. The complete text of Ordinance No. ___ may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (Aug. 26, 2023) 252911