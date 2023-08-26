RESOLUTION NO. VACATING DRAINAGE, UTILIT

RESOLUTION NO. VACATING DRAINAGE, UTILITY AND OTHER EASEMENTS Motion By: Second By: WHEREAS, on July 19th, 2023, the City received a petition by Duininck Development, Inc. (“Petitioner”) for the vacation of certain drainage, utility and other easements more particularly described below, pursuant to the requirements of Subdivision 4.A of the Willmar City Charter; and WHEREAS, Petitioner is the sole fee owner of the following described real property situated in the City of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, to wit: Lots 1, Block 1, Hendrickx Addition, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota (the “Property”); and WHEREAS, Petitioner seeks in its petition the vacation of drainage, utility and other easements situated in the City of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota more particularly described as: That part of lots 5 and 6, Block 14 of ERICKSON’S SECOND ADDITION as of public record, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota and that part of Lot 1, Block 1, MARCUS HIGHWAY 12 DEVELOPMENT as of public record, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot 1, Block l of said MARCUS HIGHWAY 12 DEVELOPMENT; thence on a bearing of N 00’10’43” E along the West line of said lot 1, Block I. and along the West line of said Block 14 of ERICKSON’S SECOND ADDITION, 262.89 feet to the Northwest corner of said Block 14: thence on• bearing of S 89°33’59’’ E along the North line of said Block 14 and its easterly extension, 156.14 feet thence on bearing of S 00’00’00” E 264.57 feet to the South line of said Lot 1, Block 1, MARCUS HIGHWAY 12 DEVELOPMENT; thence on a bearing of N 88°25’36” W along last said line, 12.07 feet thence westerly, 144.92 feet along last said line, along a curve, concave to the south, having a radius of4680.29 feel, a delta angle of 1”46’27” ,and a chord bearing and distance of S 88°59’54” E, 144.92 feet to the point of beginning. (the “Easements”); and The part of the 10.00 foot drainage and utility easement across Lot 1, Block 1 as: dedicated on MARCUS HIGHWA Y 12 DEVELOPMENT as of public record, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, lying adjacent to the South line of Lot 5, Block 14, ERICKSON’S SECOND ADDITION as of public record, Kandiyohi County Minnesota and lying adjacent to the west line of the East 50.00 feet of Lots 5 and 6 of Block 14 of said ERICKSON’S SECODN ADDITION. EXCEPT the westerly 10.00 feet thereof. WHEREAS, a public hearing on the proposed vacation of the Easements was ordered by Willmar City Council in its Resolution No. ____, dated August 21, 2023, and thereafter conducted by the Willmar City Council on September 5th, 2023, pursuant to Subdivision 6 of Section 9.01 of the Willmar City Charter; and WHEREAS, mailed notice of the public hearing on the proposed vacation was sent to all record owners of real property located within 600 feet of the Property on ______________, 2023, as evidenced by the Affidavit of Mailing attached hereto as Exhibit A, and notice of the public hearing on the proposed vacation was published in the City’s official newspaper on _______________, 2023 and _______________, 2023, as evidenced by the Affidavit of Publication attached hereto as Exhibit B, both in satisfaction of the requirements of Subdivision 6 of Section 9.01 of the Willmar City Charter; and WHEREAS, the City Council of Willmar finds that it is in the best interest of the City of Willmar to vacate said Easements, subject to the terms and conditions of vacation set forth herein. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Willmar that: 1. The above-described drainage, utility and other Easements situated in the City of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota are hereby vacated, subject to the condition set forth in Paragraph 2 below. 2. The vacation of the Easements pursuant to Paragraph 1 shall be conditioned on the Petitioner (or Petitioner’s successor in interest with respect to the Property) first recording a City-approved replat of the Property with new drainage, utility and other easements satisfactory to the City Engineer and Willmar Municipal Utilities shown and dedicated to the City thereon. 3. Nothing herein shall be construed as the City Council approving the vacation of any portion of the public rights-of-way identified as 24th Avenue SE or 5th Street SE the Water View Business Park plat. 4. A certified copy of this Resolution shall be provided to the Petitioner on or after the 5th day of September, 2023, provided no appeals of this Resolution are first filed with the City Clerk pursuant to Subdivision 7 of Section 9.01 of the Willmar City Charter, and thereafter filed with the Kandiyohi County Recorder upon the satisfaction of all conditions set forth herein. Dated this 5th day of September 5, 2023. MAYOR Attest: CITY CLERK EXHIBIT A AFFIDAVIT OF MAILING EXHIBIT B AFFIDAVIT OF PUBLICATION (Aug. 26; Sept. 2, 2023) 253172