RUBBERIZED ASPHALT CRACK FILLING BIDS CL

RUBBERIZED ASPHALT CRACK FILLING BIDS CLOSE MARCH 14, 2023 KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN. NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic bids will be received by the Kandiyohi County Public Works Department, 1801 East Highway 12, Willmar, MN 56201, until 11:00 A.M. the 14th day of March, 2023, at which time bids will be opened and publicly read. CF-23, Rubberized Asphalt Crack Filling Furnish and apply rubberized asphalt crack filling to approximately 308,340 lineal feet of cracks on various county roads in Kandiyohi County. Kandiyohi County will receive and accept bids ONLY through QuestCDN.com via their electronic VirtuBid online bid service. A virtual bid opening will be held at the day and time of the bid closing listed above utilizing Microsoft Teams Meeting. NO PAPER BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Complete digital bidding documents are available at www.QuestCDN.com by entering Quest #8397691 on the ‘Search Projects’ page. To be considered a plan holder, register with QuestCDN.com for a free Regular membership and download the bidding documents in digital form at a cost of $22.00. Downloading the documents and becoming a plan holder is recommended as plan holders receive automatic notice of addenda, bid updates and access to vBid online bidding via QuestCDN. Contact QuestCDN Customer Support at 952-233-1632 or info@QuestCDN.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading digital bidding documents and vBid questions. To access the electronic bid form, download the bidding documents and click the ‘Online Bid’ button or Online Bidding ‘Available’ button on the bid posting page. After the bid close, bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 for successful bid submission. A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must be uploaded with all bids. The County Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects or technicalities therein and to award the contract in the best interest of the County. Mel Odens, P.E. Public Works Director (WWCT: Feb. 18 & 25; March 4, 2023; WREM: Feb. 19 & 26; March 5, 2023) 194948