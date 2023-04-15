SALE OF EMPTY LOT. The City of Atwater i

SALE OF EMPTY LOT. The City of Atwater is accepting bids for the purchase of 508 4th Street South, the house has been demoed and the lot is ready for rebuilding. The lot is 74’ x 140’ and is in the R-1 Single family district. Minimum bid is $10,500. Bid documents property can be obtained from the Atwater City Offices by contacting Goldie Smith at atwatercityclerk@willmarnet.com or (320) 974-8760. All bids must be placed in a sealed envelope and clearly marked “508 4th Street South Bids”. Sealed bids shall be submitted to the Atwater City offices, 322 Atlantic Ave West, PO Box 59, Atwater, MN 56209, no later than 4 p.m. on April 26th. Bids will be open at the May 1st City Council meeting. (April 15 & 22, 2023) 212892