SECTION 00 1113 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS R

SECTION 00 1113 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS RENVILLE COUNTY WEST SCHOOLS RENVILLE, MN 56284 CLOSING DATE: 04/05/2023 RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals will be received by Owner, until 10:00 a.m. on 04/05/2023 at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read. TYPE OF BID Contract Type: A single prime contract based on a Stipulated Price. TYPE OF PROJECT: The Project consists of the construction of roof replacement as indicated on drawings BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by a bid bond, certified check or cashier’s check for at least five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, made payable to Owner. EXAMINATION OF DOCUMENTS: Drawings, Project Manual and other Contract Documents may be examined at the office of the owner, the architect’s office and at the following builder’s exchanges: A. CMD Group, ConstructionConnect, McGraw Hill Construction, Mid-Minnesota Builder’s Exchange, Minnesota Builder’s Exchange, Sioux Falls, SD Builder’s Exchange, South Central MN Builder’s Exchange, and Southwest Builder’s Exchange PROCUREMENT OF DOCUMENTS: Bidders may secure construction documents from Architect 311 4th ST SW, PO Box 956, Willmar, MN 56201. Telephone (320) 235-0860, Fax (320) 235-0861. Email: Stacy.Holwerda@engan.com. For a processing fee of $25.00, furnishing company name, address, telephone number, fax number and email address; the bidder will have digital access. For a processing fee of $25.00 plus a refundable deposit of $50.00, furnishing company name, address, telephone number, fax number and email address; the bidder will have digital access and one hard copy set of the documents. The deposit will be refunded if the plans are submitted to the Architect, in good condition, within 10 days after date of bid opening. Submit separate checks fro processing fee and refundable deposit. ELECTRONIC BIDS AND FAXES WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract to the best interests of Owner . Renville County West Schools 301 NE 3rd Street Renville, MN 56284 (March 22 & 29, 2023) 205280