STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI DISTRICT COURT EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 34-PR-23-40 In Re: Estate of Mary Ann McCarthy, aka Mary McCarthy, Decedent. AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT Adrianne Zinda has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on April 26, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Willmar, Minnesota, on the petition. The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person· by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing. BY THE COURT Dated: March 24, 2023 /s/ David L. Mennis Judge of District Court WERMERSKlRCHEN LAW OFFICE, P.A. Mark G. Wermerskirchen (190639) 106 Minnesota Avenue SW, PO Box 1002 Willmar, MN 56201 Email: mark@mwlawpa.com Telephone: 320-235-7615 Facsimile: 320-222-5556 (March 29; April 5, 2023) 208138