STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI DISTRICT COURT EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT In re the Estate of: Randall D. Lindstrom, aka Randy Lindstrom, Decedent. Case Type: Formal Unsupervised Court File No. 34-PR-23-52 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that on May 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 505 Becker Avenue SW, Willmar, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated August 10, 1988, and for the appointment of Christopher D. Lindstrom, whose address is 953 91st Avenue NE, Blaine, Minnesota 55434, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice shall be given by: 1) publication once a week for two consecutive weeks in a legal newspaper in Kandiyohi County, the last publication of which is to be at least ten (10) days before the deadline for objections; and 2) mailing via U.S. Postal Service a copy of this Notice and Order postmarked at least fourteen (14) days prior to the deadline for objections to all interested persons as defined in Minnesota Statutes § 524.1-401 and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes § 524.3-204. Any charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceeding be given to the attorney general pursuant to Minnesota Statutes § 501B.41, subdivision 5. NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that (subject to Minnesota Statutes § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: /s/ David Mennis Judge of District Court Attorney for Petitioner Robert T. Lund Law Office of Robert T. Lund, PLLC P.O. Box 46108 Plymouth, MN 55446 Attorney License No. 127334 Telephone: (612) 741-4779 Email: rtlund1@gmail.com (April 29; May 6, 2023) 218018