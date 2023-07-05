STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI DISTRICT COURT EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.:34-PR-23-62 In Re: Estate of Mark Eugene Dallmann, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 505 Becker Avenue SW, Willmar, MN 56201, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated December 28, 2013, and for the appointment of Mary Dallmann, whose address is 21559 180th St. SE, Lake Lillian, MN 56253, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 6-21-2023 /s/ David L. Mennis Judge of District Court BRADFORD LAW OFFICE, LTD. Curtis M. Bradford MN# 1056X 16 Washington Avenue, Suite 102 Hutchinson, MN 55350 Telephone: (320)587-2720 Facsimile: (320)587-5007 e-mail: cmb@hutchtel.net (July 5 & 12, 2023)