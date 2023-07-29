STATE OF MiNNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI D

STATE OF MiNNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI DISTRICT COURT EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 34-PR-23-82 In Re: Estate of Kevin Lyle Hokom, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 30, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Kandiyohi County Courthouse, 505 Becker Avenue SW, Willmar, Minnesota 56201, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirs of the decedent, and for the appointment of Adam. Hokom, whose address is l0717 France Ave S, Apt 202, Bloomington, MN 55431, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the· hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-:801, all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the clai.ms to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minn; Stat. 5018.41; subd. 5. BY THE COURT Dated: July 25, 2023 /s/ David Mennis Judge of District Court Attorney for Personal Representative Mark Wermerskirchen (MN# 190639) Wermerskirchen Law Office, P.A. 106 Minnesota Avenue SW PO Box 1002 Willmar Minnesota 56201 Telephone: (320) 235-7615 Facsimile: (320) 222-5556 mark@mwlawpa.com (July 29; Aug. 5, 2023) 244775