STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI D

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI DISTRICT COURT EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: Dissolution with child In Re the Marriage of: Pedro Hernandez Escobar, Petitioner, and Alma Alicia Chavez Malagon, Respondent. SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: Your spouse has filed a lawsuit against you for dissolution of your marriage. A copy of the paperwork regarding the lawsuit is served on you with this summons. This summons is an official document from the court that affects your rights. Read this summons carefully. If you do not understand it, contact an attorney for legal advice. You must serve upon Petitioner a written Answer to the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage. Answer forms are available from the Court Administrator’s office. You must serve your Answer upon Petitioner within thirty (30) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file your Answer and Financial Affidavit, the Court may give your spouse everything he or she is asking for in the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage. This action involves real property located at: 528 7th St NW, Wilmar, MN 56201 Legally description to be provided prior to final resolution. NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING PROVISIONS Under Minnesota law, service of this summons makes the following requirements apply to both parties to the action, unless they are modified by the court or the proceeding is dismissed: (1) Neither party may dispose of any assets except (a) for the necessities of life or for the necessary generation of income or preservation of assets, (b) by an agreement of the parties in writing, or (c) for retaining counsel to carry on or to contest this proceeding. (2) Neither party may harass the other party. (3) All currently available insurance coverage must be maintained and continued without change in coverage or beneficiary designation. (4) Parties to a marriage dissolution proceeding are encouraged to attempt alternative dispute resolution pursuant to Minnesota law. Alternative dispute resolution includes mediation, arbitration and other processes as set forth in the district court rules. Y du may contact the court administrator about resources in your area. If you cannot pay for mediation or alternative dispute resolution, in some counties, assistance may be available to you through a nonprofit provider or a court program. If you are a victim of domestic abuse or threats as defined in Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 518B, you are not required to try mediation and you will not be penalized by the court in later proceedings. IF YOU VIOLATE ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, YOU MAY BE SUBJECT TO SANCTIONS BY THE COURT. Dated: July 22, 2023 PATOCK LAW OFFICE Theresa J P ‘toe Attorney Reg. No. 264908 12239 CR 9 NE Spicer, MN 56288 (320)235-3022 Attorney for Petitioner (July 29; Aug 5 & 12, 2023) 244829