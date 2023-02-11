STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 34-PR-23-15 Estate of: Joseph F. Fath Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 8, 2023 a hearing will be held in this Court at 505 Becker Ave SW Willmar, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated 10/04/2023 under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of James A. Fath whose address is 21170 225th Avenue, Glenwood, MN 56334 and Linda M. Wall whose address is 23448 Waska Wood Road, Glenwood MN 56334 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501 B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: January 31, 2023 BY THE COURT /s/ David L Mennis Judge of District Court Dated: January 31, 2023 /s/ Katie Bloch Court Administrator Attorney for: Personal Representatives Bradley J. Schmidt Johnson, Moody, Schmidt & Kleinhui2 320 SW First St., P.O. Box 913 Willmar, MN 56201- Attorney License No: 195625 Telephone: 320-235-2000 FAX: 320-235-0480 Email: bradschmidt@jmsklaw.com (Feb 4 & 11, 2023) 185672