STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 34-PR-23-19 Estate of: Barbara L. Paetznick, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PRO BA TE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 505 Becker Avenue SW, Willmar, Minnesota, or the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated 3/1/2000, under Minnesota Statutes section 52 4.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Mark Paetznick whose address is 9509 Wyoming Avenue S, Bloomington, MN 55438 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. BY THE COURT Dated: February 6, 2023 /s/ David L. Mennis Judge of District Court Dated: February 6, 2023 /s/ Katie Bloch Court Administrator Attorney for: Personal Representative Name: Todd M. Kleinhuizen Firm: Johnson, Moody, Schmidt & Kleinhuizen Street: 320 SW First St., P.O. Box 913 City, State, ZIP: Willmar, MN 56201 Attorney License No: 211370 Telephone: 320-235-2000 FAX: 320-235-0480 Email: toddkleinhuizen@jmsklaw.com (Feb. 11 & 18, 2023) 192757