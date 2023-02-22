STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Shirley J. Kise, Decedent Court File No. 34-PR-23-22 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 505 Becker Avene SW, Willmar, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, August 5, 2004, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Charles Bradley Wise, whose address is 474 143rd Ave NW, Andover , MN, 55304 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT COURT SEAL Dated: February 9, 2023 /s/ David L. Mennis Judge of District Court Dated: February 9, 2023 /s/ Katie Bloch Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Thomas M. Anderson Anderson Law Offices, PLLC 1001 First Street South, Suite C, P.O. Box 1123 Willmar, MN, 56201 Attorney License No: 351787 Telephone: (320) 262-3915 FAX: (320) 215-9900 Email: tomanderson@anderlawmn.com (Feb. 25, 19, 22, 26, 2023) 194240