STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH .JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 34-PR-23-20 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 15 2023. at 8:30 a.m. an administrative hearing will be held by this Court at 505 Becker Avenue SW, Willmar, Minnesota. for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, October I. I 993. (“”Will”‘). and for the appointment of Karyl A. Ross. whose address is 36427 County Road 155, Avon MN 56310 and Roland K. Weberg. whose address is 409 Rellim Drive, Norwalk, IA 50211. as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months afler the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: February 6, 2023 BY THE COURT /s/ David L. Mennis Judge of District Court Dated: February 6, 2023 /s/ Katie Bloch Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioners Claudia M_ Revermann Revermann Law, P.A. 1623 Division Street Waite Park, MN 56387 Attorney License No: 0317664 Telephone: (320) 258-9383 Fax: (320) 287-574 7 Email: claudia@revermannlaw.com (Feb. 22; March 1, 2023) 195866