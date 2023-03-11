STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI Estate of: Diane M. Ruiter Decedent. EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 34-PR-23-31 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 12, 2023 at 8:30 A.M., a hearing will be held in this Court at 505 Becker Avenue SW, Willmar, MN for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated 02/08/2021 under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Harlan D. Ruiter whose address is 1550 1st Street N, #222, Willmar, MN 56201 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. BY THE COURT Dated: 03-03-2023 /s/ David L Mennis Judge of District Court Attorney for: Personal Representative Bradley J. Schmidt Johnson, Moody, Schmidt & Kleinhuizen 320 SW First St., P.O. Box 913 Willmar, MN 56201 Attorney License No: 195625 Telephone: 320-235-2000 FAX: 320-235-0480 Email: bradschmidt@jmsklaw.com (March 11 & 18, 2023) 201927