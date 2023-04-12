STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Laverna Marcus, Decedent Court File No. 34-PR-23-18 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held via remote technology by this Court at 505 Becker Avenue SW, Willmar, Minnesota, 56201, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, March 14, 2019, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Clinton Marcus, whose address is 501 - 28th Avenue SW, Apt. #303, Willmar , MN, 56201 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: March 27, 2023 (COURT SEAL) BY THE COURT /s/ David L. Mennis Judge of District Court Attorney for Petitioner Christopher J. Frank FRANK LAW OFFICE, P.A. 401 - 5th Street SW Willmar, MN, 56201 Attorney License No: 397464 Telephone: (320) 235-2635 FAX: (320) 235-1934 Email: chris@franklawpa.com (April 5 & 12, 2023) 209722