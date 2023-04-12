STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 34-PR-23-48 Estate of: James W. Buisman Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 17, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 505 Becker Avenue SW, Willmar, Minnesota, for the formal probate of n instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated 07/03/2019, under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Corey J. Buisman, whose address is 3384 195th Street SE, Atwater, MN 56209 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. BY THE COURT /s/ Mennis, David (Judge) Judge of District Court Attorney for: Personal Representative Name: Bradley J. Schmidt Firm: Johnson, Moody, Schn1idt & Kleinhuiez Street: 320 SW First St., P.O. Box 913 City, State, ZIP: Willmar, MN 56201-Attorney License No: 195625 Telephone: 320-235-2000 FAX: 320-235-0480 Email: bradschmidt jmsklaw.com (April 12 & 19, 2023) 212637