STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 34-PR-23-60 Estate of Eileen C. Sell, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 505 Becker Ave SW, Willmar, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, June 3, 2015, and (“Will”), and for the appointment of Gerald Sell, whose address is 10425 Utah Road, Bloomington, MN 55438-2015; as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 5018.41, subdivision 5. Dated: May 9, 2023 BY THE COURT /s/ David L. Mennis Judge of District Court Attorney for Petitioner Neil T. Nelson Obenland and Nelson Law 605 South Lakeshore Dr Glenwood, MN, 56334 Attorney License No: 0388073 Telephone: (320) 623-4581 FAX: (320) 634-4583 Email: neil@onlawmn.com (May 20 & 27, 2023) 225050