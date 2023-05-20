STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 34-PR-23-63 Estate of: Carolyn D. Davis, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 21, 2023 ,at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 505 BECKER AVENUE SW WILLMAR Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated 04/18/2016 under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Cari L. Kardell whose address is 6410 County Road 5 NW, Willmar, MN 56201 and of Scott M. Davis whose address is 2211 Silver Bow Blvd. Butte, MT 59701 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated: May 16, 2023 BY THE COURT /s/ David Mennis Judge of District Court Attorney for: Personal Representatives Name: Bradley J. Schmidt Firm: JMSK&Z, PA Street: 320 SW First St., P.O. Box 913 City, State, ZIP: Willmar, MN 56201 Attorney License No: 195625 Telephone: 320-235-2000 FAX: 320-235-0480 Email: bradschmidt@jmsklaw.com (May 20 & 27, 2023) 225289