STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of: LeRoy A. Larson, Decedent Court File No 34-PR-23-69 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 19, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 505 Becker Avenue SW Willmar, MN, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated 03/05/2009 under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Karen Burau whose address is 27849 668th Avenue, Darwin, MN 55324 of Carleton Larson, whose address is 8443 8th Street SE, Willmar, MN 56201 of Trudine Gorans, whose address is 4330 120th Avenue SE, Lake Lillian, MN 56253 as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5. Dated June 8, 2023 BY THE COURT /S/ David L. Mennis Judge of District Court Attorney for: Personal Representatives Name: Bradley J. Schmidt Firm: JMSK&Z, PA Street: 320 SW First St, PO. BOX 913 City, State, ZIP: Willmar. MN 56201- Attorney License No: 195625 Telephone: 320-235-2000 FAX: 320-235-0480 Email: bradschmidt@jmsklaw.com (June 14 & 21, 2023) 233235