STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE COURT DIVISION Estate of: DAVID SAMUEL OLSON, Decedent. Court File No.: 34-PR-23-66 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of July 2023, at 8:30 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at 505 Becker Avenue Southwest, Willmar, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above-named Decedent, dated August 17, 2001, and for the appointment of Jay Olson, whose address is 8711 60th St. SW, Willmar, Minnesota 56201, and Jamey Olson, whose address is 1702 Sunset Cove, Buffalo, Minnesota 55313, as personal representatives of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, personal representatives will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representatives or to the Clerk of the Court within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Order Recommended by: Dated: May 31, 2023 For the Judge: /s/ David Mennis Judge of District Court ________________________ Probate Registrar Attorney for Personal Representative Ryan J. Walsh, Esq. The Law Office of Ryan J. Walsh, Esq. 504 2nd Street South, P.O. Box 688 Atwater, MN 56209 Attorney Lie. No.: 0396106 Telephone: (320) 894-1929 Facsimile: (320) 974-3324 Email: ryanwalsh34@gmail.com (June 21 & 28, 2023) 234534