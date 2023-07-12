STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of: Tracy J. Block, a/k/a Tracy Shuck Decedent. Court File No 34-PR-23-76 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will dated N/A , if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on August 16, 2023 ,at 8:30 a.m., by this Court at 505 Becker Avenue SW, Willmar, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT.§ 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Dated: July 5, 2023 BY THE COURT /s/ David L. Mennis Judge of District Court Attorney for Petitioner Name: Todd M. Kleinhuizen Firm: JMSK&Z, PA Street: 320 SW First St., P.O. Box 913 City, State, ZIP: Willmar, MN 56201- Attorney License No: 211370 Telephone: 320-235-2000 FAX: 320-235-0480 Email: toddkleinhuizen@jmsklaw.com (July 12 & 19, 2023) 239850