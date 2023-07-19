STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Bradley Gene Olson, Decedent Court File No. 34-PR-23-79 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on August 16, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., by this Court at 505 Becker Ave SW Ste 100, Willmar, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Dated: July 12, 2023 (COURT SEAL) BY THE COURT /s David L. Mennis Judge of District Court Attorney for Petitioner Cletus J. Frank Frank Law Office, P.A. 401-5th Street SW Willmar, MN, 56201 Attorney License No: 217827 Telephone: (320) 235-2635 Email: clete@franklawpa.com (July 19 & 26, 2023) 241778