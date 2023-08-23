STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI E

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.34-PR-23-92 Estate of: Paulette M. Lien, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will beheld in this Court at 505 Becker Avenue, SW Willmar, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Michael Lien, whose address is 602 105th Avenue NE, Spicer, MN 56288 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-80 I) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Date: Aug. 14, 2023 /s/ David Mennis Judge of District Court Attorney for Petitioner: Bradley J. Schmidt JMSK&Z, PA 320 SW First St., P.O. Box 913 Willmar, MN 56201 Attorney License No: 195625 Telephone: 320-235-2000 FAX: 320-235-0480 Email: bradschrnidt@jmsklaw.com (Aug. 23 & 30, 2023) 251241