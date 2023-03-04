STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI I

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI IN DISTRICT COURT EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Other (Quiet Title) Court File No. 34-CV-22-581 SUMMONS Christopher Huisinga, Plaintiff, vs. The unknown heirs of Gertrude Strootman, the unknown heirs of John Strootman, the unknown heirs of JoAnn H, Brouwer, Ivan J. Brouwer, David I. Brouwer, the unknown heirs of Geneva A. Bonnema, the unknown heirs of Nelva DeBoer, Jan DeBoer, the unknown heirs of Willis DeBoer, Linda DeBoer, Chad DeBoer, Rachelle Ebel, Glenda Reinke, the unknown heirs of Charles J. DeBoer, Esther DeBoer, Nancy Wesselink, Karen Ven Huizen, Curtis DeBoer, Paul DeBoer, Linda Schoby, Sandra J. Duininck, Gerald “Bud” Strootman and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants. THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO EACH OF THE ABOVE AMED DEFENDANTS: 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: 320 l 51 Street S, PO Box 913, Willmar, MN 56201 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffeverything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to paiticipate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means ofresolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Kandiyohi County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 117 North, Range 36 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, described as follows: - Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Section 22 - thence on an assumed bearing of South 89 degrees 43 minutes 36 seconds East, along the North line of said Section 22, a distance of 1335.56 feet to the Northeast corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; - thence on a bearing of North 89 degrees 43 minutes 36 seconds West, along the North line of said Section 22, a distance of574.00 feet to the point ofbeginning of the land to be described; - thence on a bearing of South 0 degrees 24 minutes 11 seconds West, parallel with the East line of said Northwest Quarter ofthe Northwest Quarter, a distance of235.84 feet to the Northerly boundary of the State Highway right of way; - thence Southwesterly, along the Northerly boundary of the State Highway right of way, on a non-tangential curve concave to the Northwest, which has a radius of 3739.94 feet, a central angle of 1 degree 31 minutes 00 seconds, a chord bearing of South 82 degrees 41 minutes 12 seconds West, a chord distance of 99.00 feet, and an arc distance of 99.00 feet to the East line of the west 663.70 feet of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; - thence on a bearing of North 0 degrees 27 minutes 29 seconds East, along the East line of the West 663.70 feet of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, a distance of 248.91 feet to the North line of said Section 22; - thence on a bearing of South 89 degrees 43 minutes 36 seconds East, along the North line of said Section 22, a distance of 97.86 feet to the point of beginning. The object of this action is to obtain a judgment that Plaintiff is the owner in fee of the above described real property, and that none of the Defendants have any estate or interest in the property or lien thereon. Dated: February 10, 2023 JOHNSON, MOODY, SCHMIDT, KLEINHUIZEN & ZUMWALT, P.A. By: Todd M. Kleinhuizen (#211370) 320 1st St. SW - P.O. Box 913 Willmar, Minnesota 56201 Telephone: (320) 235-2000 ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF (March 4, 11 & 18, 2023) 199395