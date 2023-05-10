STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI I

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI IN DISTRICT COURT EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 34-PR-23-54 IN RE: Estate of Donna M. Ridl, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Due to supreme Court Order ADM20-8001, it is ordered and Notice is given that on June 7, 2023 , at 8:30 A.M. , the above matter will come before this Court, located at 505 Becker Ave. SW, Willmar, MN 56201, for administrative review, on a Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Formal Appointment of Personal Representative, and for the appointment of Denise Crestik, 68535 Topside Road, P.O. Box 595, Iron River, WI 54847 as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in a formal unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be mailed, e-mailed or filed on the Court’s electronic filing system, together with the filing fee, prior to the above date. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed, the personal representatives will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3- 801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representatives or to the court within four (4) months after the date of this notice of the claims will be barred. Dated: April 28, 2023 BY THE COURT /S/ David Mennis Judge of District Court Attorney for Petitioner: Silas C. Brinkmann ESTEBO, FRANK & MUNSHOWER, LTD. 315 S Washington, PO Box 377 Redwood Falls, MN 56283 Atty License #31471 Telephone: 507-637-5721 Fax: 507-637-5233 E-mail:Silas@rwflaw.com (May 10 & 17, 2023) 221986