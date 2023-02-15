STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF MILLE LACS Cassandra Marohn and Colton Marohn, Plaintiffs, vs. The unknown heirs of Donald Marthe, the unknown heirs of Shirley Marthe; Donald Marthe Jr.; Kim Tierney; Terry Jones; and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants. IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Quiet Title Court File No. 48-CV-22-2377 SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO EACH OF THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: 320 1st Street South, P.O. Box 913, Willmar, MN 56201. 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Kandiyohi County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: The North 62 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW¼ of SE¼) that lies East of the center of the Rum River (“Subject Property”). The object of this action is to obtain a judgment that Plaintiff is the owner in fee of the above described real property, and that none of the Defendants have any estate or interest in the property or lien thereon. Dated: January 25, 2023 JOHNSON, MOODY, SCHMIDT, KLEINHUIZEN & ZUMWALT, P.A. By: /s/ Thomas Mattison Thomas J Mattison Attorney I.D. #0403179 Bradley J. Schmidt Attorney I.D. #195625 320 1st St. South P.O. Box 913 Willmar, Minnesota 56201 Telephone: 320-235-2000 ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF (Feb 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 179239