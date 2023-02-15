STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: Other Civil Hazel Investments Limited Partnership, Plaintiff, v. Carlson Properties of Willmar, LLC, Carlson Construction, Inc., Timothy J. Carlson, Debbie L. Carlson, Indian Beach Harbor, LLC, Housing and Redevelopment Authority In and For the City of Willmar, Minnesota, Defendants. Court File No.: 34-CV-20-275 NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE UNDER ORDER FOR JUDGMENT AND JUDGMENT (Real Property) Notice is hereby given, that under and by virtue of the Judgment entered in the above-entitled action on October 4, 2022, and the Judgment for Attorneys’ Fees entered in the above-entitled action on November 21, 2022 (together, the “Judgments”), of which certified copies have been delivered to me directing the sale of the premises, hereinafter described, to satisfy the amount found and adjudged due said Plaintiff in the above entitled action from Defendants, as prescribed in the Judgments, the undersigned Sheriff of Kandiyohi County will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, on the 1st day of March, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office, 2201 NE 23rd Street, Suite 101, Willmar, Minnesota, in the said County and State, the premises and real estate located at 2005 Country Club Drive, Willmar, Minnesota 56201, Property Identification No. 95-465-0020, described in said Judgments, to-wit: Lot 2, Block 1, First Addition to Lakewood on Willmar Lake, AND The South 15.00 feet of Lot 1, Block 1, First Addition to Lakewood on Willmar Lake, according to the map or plat thereof on file or of record in the Office of the County Recorder in and for Kandiyohi County, Minnesota And further, that the undersigned Sheriff of Kandiyohi County will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, on the 1st day of March, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office, 2201 NE 23rd Street, Suite 101, Willmar, Minnesota, in the said County and State, the premises and real estate located at 322 Second Street Southwest, Willmar, Minnesota 56201, Property Identification No. 95-003-5330, described in said Judgments, to-wit: Lot 5 and the N ½ of Lot 6, Block 45, City of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota The time allowed by law for redemption by the mortgagors, their personal representatives or assigns, is six (6) months from the confirmation of said sale. REDEMPTION NOTICE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Eric Holien, KANDIYOHI COUNTY SHERIFF Dated: December 27, 2022 By:/s/Julie Wyffels Deputy Sheriff THIS INSTRUMENT WAS DRAFTED BY: HELLMUTH & JOHNSON, PLLC Wyatt S. Partridge, Esq. Attorneys for Judgment Creditor 8050 West 78th Street Edina, MN 55439 Phone: (952) 941-4005 Facsimile: (952) 941-2337 File No. 32836.0001 (Jan 11, 18 & 25; Feb. 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 151351