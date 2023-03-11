State of Minnesota District Court Kandiy

State of Minnesota District Court Kandiyohi County Judicial District: 8th Court File Number: 34-FA-23-54 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Farhia Sulb Aogle Petitioner vs. Abdulkadir Hassan Abdulrahman Respondent Notice of Hearing by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: An order has been issued directing you to appear at Kandiyohi County Remote Courtroom, 505 SW Becker Avenue, Willmar MN 56201 on March 27, 2023 at 1:45 p.m. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted. You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Kandiyohi County Court Administrator’s Office, 505 SW Becker Avenue, Willmar MN 56201. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s Order. Date: March 6, 2023 /s/ Tricia O’Neill Court Administrator/ Deputy (March 11, 2023) 201937