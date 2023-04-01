State of Minnesota District Court Kandiy

State of Minnesota District Court Kandiyohi County Eighth Judicial District Court File Number: 34‐CV‐23‐146 Case Type: Trust Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing FILE COPY In the Matter of the Roger W. Strand Revocable Trust You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse. Hearing Information April 26, 2023 Hearing 3:30 PM The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Melissa Listug, Kandiyohi County District Court. The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings. You must: Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes. Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote‐Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits. Contact the court at (320)231‐6206 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video. If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one. To join by internet: 1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar. 2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked): 160 424 9122 116685 3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant. 4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left‐hand corner of your screen. 5. Click Share Video. Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote‐Hearings. Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote‐Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad‐dhageysi ah fogaan‐arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah. Dated: March 28, 2023 Katie Bloch Kandiyohi County Court Administrator 505 Becker Avenue SW Willmar MN 56201 (320)231‐6206 (April 1, 2023) 209520