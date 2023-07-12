STATE OF MINNESOTA EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTR

STATE OF MINNESOTA EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI PROBATE COURT DIVISION Estate of: Shirley Viola Holm, Decedent. Court File No.: 34-PR-23-75 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, June 4th, 2002, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the petition will heard on August 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m by this Court at 505 Becker Avenue SW, Willmar, Minnesota. 1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. stat. 524.3-204. 2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. (COURT SEAL) BY THE COURT /s/ David Mennis Judge Dated: July 4, 2023 Attorney for Petitioner Ryan J. Walsh, Esq. The Law Office of Ryan J. Walsh, Esq. 504 2nd Street South, P.O. Box 688 Atwater, MN 56209 Attorney Lic. No.: 0396106 Telephone: (320) 894-1929 Facsimile: (320) 974-3324 Email: ryanwalsh34@gmail.com (July 12 & 19, 2023) 239838