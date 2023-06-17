STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COU

STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF KANDIYOHI EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Contract Southwest Initiative Foundation, Plaintiff, vs. Mude Transportation Inc and Faysal Hussein Abdilahi Defendants. SUMMONS THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO MUDE TRANSPORTATION INC AND FAYSAL HUSSEIN ABDILAHI: 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named court. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date service of the Summons is deemed complete. The service of the summons shall be deemed complete 21 days after the first publication. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: 131 South Main Street, Hutchinson, MN 55350 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose the case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. KRAFT WALSER LAW OFFICE, PLLP BY: /s/ Daniel B. Honsey Daniel B. Honsey Attorney I.D. No. 229374 Attorney for Plaintiff 131 South Main Street Hutchinson, MN 55350 Telephone: 320-587-8150 E-mail: dhonsey@kraftwalser.com (June 17 & 24; July 1, 2023) 234328