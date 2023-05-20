State of Minnesota Kandiyohi County Dist

State of Minnesota Kandiyohi County District Court Eighth Judicial District Court File Number: 34-FA-23-125 ANDREW LEE GOMEZ Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order for Protection by Publication {Minn. Stat. § 518B.0l, subd. 8) In the Matter of Ashlyn Desiree Hillenbrand vs ANDREW LEE GOMEZ To Respondent: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: Kandiyohi County District Court 505 Becker Avenue SW Willmar MN 56201 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Dated: May 16, 2023 Katie Bloch Court Administrator (May 20 , 2023) 225299