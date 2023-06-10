SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. 1498 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY TO WILLMAR RAIL PARK, LLC Summary: Ordinance No. 1498 authorizes the sale and conveyance of real property owned by the City consisting of 145 acres located on multiple parcels at the former airport west of the City’s industrial park and east of the BNSF Railway “Wye” track to Willmar Rail Park, LLC, pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement to be separately approved by the City. The complete text of Ordinance No. 1498 may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (June 10, 2023) 231897