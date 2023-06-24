SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. 1500 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1060 KNOWN AS THE WILLMAR ZONING ORDINANCE BY AMENDING SECTION 6 TO CREATE SECTION 6.R Summary: Ordinance No. 1500 authorizes amends the City’s Zoning Ordinance by creating a new General Business 2 (GB2) zoning district and associated permitted and conditional uses and lot area, width and setback requirements within such district. The complete text of Ordinance No. 1500 may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6 th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (June 24, 2023) 236497