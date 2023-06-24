SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. 1501 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1060 KNOWN AS THE WILLMAR ZONING ORDINANCE BY AMENDING SECTION 4 RELATING TO PARKING AND LOADING Summary: Ordinance No. 1501 authorizes amends the City’s Zoning Ordinance by generally eliminating minimum parking requirements and establishing new project-specific criteria for determining parking requirements, and other requirements applicable to surface parking. The complete text of Ordinance No. 1501 may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6 th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (June 24, 2023) 236502