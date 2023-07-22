SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. 1504 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1060 KNOWN AS THE WILLMAR ZONING ORDINANCE BY AMENDING SECTION 6 TO CREATE A NEW SECTION 6.S, CREATING A NEW INDUSTRIAL-3 (I-3) ZONING DISTRICT Summary: Ordinance No. 1504 amends the City’s Zoning Ordinance by creating a new Industrial – 3 (I-3) zoning district and associated permitted and conditional uses and lot area, width and setback requirements within such district. The complete text of Ordinance No. 1504 may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (July 22, 2023) 242588