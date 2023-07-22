SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. 1505 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1060 KNOWN AS THE WILLMAR ZONING ORDINANCE BY AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO REZONE PROPERTY FROM AGRICULTURE (AG) TO INDUSTRIAL-3 (I-3) Summary: Ordinance No. 1505 amends the City’s Zoning Ordinance by amending the official zoning map to rezone certain property on the western boundary of the City located west and southwest of the City’s industrial park as more particularly described in the ordinance from the Agriculture (AG) district to the newly created Industrial-3 (I-3) district. The complete text of Ordinance No. 1505 may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (July 22, 2023) 242595