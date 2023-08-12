SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. 1506 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING WILLMAR MUNICIPAL CODE, CHAPTER 8, LICENSES, PERMITS AND BUSINESS REGULATIONS Summary: Ordinance No. 1506 makes several amendments in Chapter 8 of the Willmar Municipal Code, regulating Tetrahydrocannabinol Products, by amending sections of the Municipal Code to bring the ordinance in compliance with state statute following the enactment by the Minnesota Legislature of 2023 Session Laws, Chapter 63, Article 7, which amended Minnesota Statutes, Section 151.72, including changes in the law transferring product and testing standards authority to the Minnesota Department of Health; permitting the sale of THC products at exclusive liquor stores; clarifying age verification procedures; requiring certain storage of THC products at retail locations; and addressing certain violations and prosecution. The complete text of Ordinance No. 1506 may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (Aug. 12, 2023) 248662