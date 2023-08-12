SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. 1507 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING WILLMAR MUNICIPAL CODE, CHAPTER 8, LICENSES, PERMITS AND BUSINESS REGULATIONS Summary: Ordinance No. 1507 makes several amendments in Chapter 8 of the Willmar Municipal Code, regulating Massage Therapy Businesses and Massage Therapists by amending sections of the Municipal Code. The purpose of this ordinance is to prohibit massage businesses and services to the public except those licensed as massage therapy businesses and massage therapists pursuant to this Article. The licensing regulations prescribed herein are necessary to protect the profession and reputation of legitimate massage therapy businesses, to ensure physical facilities are clean, well maintained and safe, to prevent criminal activity, and to protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the community. The purpose of this Article is not to impose restrictions or limitations on the freedom of protected speech or expression. The complete text of Ordinance No. 1507 may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (Aug. 12, 2023) 248668