SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. 1509 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE TO UPDATE TO CITY CLERK POSITION, REMOVE TRANSPORTATION OF FIREWOOD REQUIREMENT, AND CHANGE DEPARTMENT TERMS FROM LEISURE SERVICES TO PARKS AND RECREATION PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 331A.01, Subd. 10 Summary: Ordinance No. 1509 as adopted by the Willmar City Council on August 21, 2023, as authorized by Minn. Stat. § 331A.01, Subd. 10. This Ordinance changes the city clerk treasurer position to city clerk; changes the license requirement to no 3.2% malt liquor instead of nonintoxicating malt liquor sold on the premises; changes the security redemption period from 90 to 60 days; changes the age of sale for cigarettes from 18 to 21; removes the transportation of firewood ordinance; and changes references from the park and leisure services department to park and recreation department. The complete text of Ordinance No. 1509 may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6 th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (Aug. 26, 2023) 252848