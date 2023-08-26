SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. 1510 AN INTERIM ORDINANCE TEMPORARILY PROHIBITING THE OPERATION OF CANNABIS BUSINESSES IN THE CITY OF WILLMAR UNTIL JANUARY 1, 2025, AND ESTABLISHING A STUDY PERIOD PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 342.13(e) Summary: Ordinance No. 1510 as adopted by the Willmar City Council on August 21, 2023, as authorized by Minn. Stat. § 342.13(e). This Ordinance prohibits the operation of cannabis businesses in the City of Willmar until January 1, 2025, unless sooner repealed, in order that the City of Willmar may study the regulation and operation of such businesses and establish reasonable restrictions and/or regulations on the same consistent with Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 342. Until January 1, 2025, no business, person or entity shall operate a cannabis business within the City of Willmar. The complete text of Ordinance No. 1510 may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (Aug. 26, 2023) 252851