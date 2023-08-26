SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR O

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF CITY OF WILLMAR ORDINANCE NO. 1511 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING WILLMAR MUNICIPAL CODE, CHAPTER 10, OFFENSES AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS AND WILLMAR MUNICIPAL CODE, CHAPTER 11, REGULATIONS FOR USE OF PARKS BY PROHIBITING THE PUBLIC USE OF CANNABIS AND CERTAIN HEMP PRODUCTS Summary: Ordinance No. 1511 as adopted by the Willmar City Council on August 21, 2023, amends the City’s Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions under Chapter 10 and the City’s Regulations for Use of Parks under Chapter 11 by prohibiting the use of cannabis and certain hemp products in a public place within the City of Willmar. The complete text of Ordinance No. 1511 may be obtained at no charge at City Hall (333 6th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201), or from the City’s website at www.willmarmn.gov. (Aug. 26, 2023) 252861