The annual election of town officers and annual meeting of Kandiyohi Township will be held Tuesday March 14th 2023 at the Kandiyohi Civic Center. The meeting will be held at 2:00 pm. The election hours will be from 3:00 pm to 8 pm to elect a supervisor for a 3 year term and a Treasurer for a 2 year term. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March at the same time and place. Sarah Gustafson Clerk (Feb. 25, 2023) 196468