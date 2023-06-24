The Atwater Planning and Zoning Board fo

The Atwater Planning and Zoning Board for the City of Atwater will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023, at 5:30 P.M. at City Hall located at 322 Atlantic Ave West to consider the following application: Deven and Sabrina Current want to open a tattoo shop at 306 Atlantic Avenue West in the B-1 Central Business District Zone. Current permitted uses are listed in the attached pages 61, 62 and 63 of the Planning and Zoning book. It is being considered a conditional use permit and we need to have a public hearing. Persons wishing to be heard on this application are requested to be present at this meeting. If it is not possible to be at the meeting, you may express your opinion in writing to the Planning and Zoning Board. Any such correspondence should be addressed to the Planning and Zoning Board, City of Atwater, PO Box 59, Atwater, MN 56209, and may be mailed or dropped off at City Hall. /s/ Jim Solheid, Planning and Zoning Administrator Goldie Smith, Clerk/Treasurer (June 24; July 1 & 8, 2023) 233212