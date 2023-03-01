The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Township of Dovre in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, will meet from 5:00 to 5:30 pm on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at the Dovre Town Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessors office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the value or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your assessments and make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county Board of Appeal and Equalization. Pat Jacobs, Clerk, Dovre Township (March 1 & 8, 2023) 192808