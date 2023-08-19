THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRIC

THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT JUVENILE DEPARTMENT SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS IN THE INTEREST OF: Rodney E. Weidenburner Born in 2020 Case No: 2023-JC-000325 Jedediah A. Weidenburner Born in 2010 Case No: 2023-JC-000326 Winnifred O. Weidenburner Born in 2011 Case No. 2023-JC-000327 NOTICE OF PROCEEDINGS STATE OF KANSAS To: MARIA I WEIDENBURNER MOTHER; RODNEY A. WEIDENBURNER, ALLEGED FATHER; ANY KNOWN OR UNKNOWN FATHER OF RODNEY E. WEIDENBURNER, JEDEDIAH A. WEIDENBURNER AND WINNIFRED O. WEIDENBURNER; ANY KNOWN OR UNKNOWN MATERNAL OR PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS, RELATIVES OR NEXT- OF-KIN OF RODNEY E. WEIDENBURNER, JEDEDIAH A. WEIDENBURNER AND WINNIFRED O. WEIDENBURNER; AND ANY OTHER PERSONS WHO ARE OR MAY BE CONCERNED. A petition has been filed in this court requesting that the court adjudge Rodney E. Weidenburner, Jedediah A. Weidenburner and Winnifred O. Weidenburner a child/children in need of care as defined in the Kansas Code for Care of Children K.S.A 38-2202(d), as amended. You are required to appear before this court at 8:30 AM on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in the District Court, Juvenile Department, 1900 East Morris, City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, Kansas, 67211; or prior to said time file you written response to said pleading with the Clerk of this court. Failure to either appear or respond may result in the court entering judgment granting the requested action. Each parent, guardian, or other legal custodian of the child has the right to hire and be represented by an attorney. The court will appoint an attorney for a parent who is financially unable to hire one. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By: Clark, Deputy Clerk (Aug. 19 & 26, 2023) 250384