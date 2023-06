WMU Staff/MUC Mtg Notice NOTICE IS HEREB

WMU Staff/MUC Mtg Notice NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission will conduct its annual 2023 WMU Employee/MUC Recognition Meeting on June 28th @ 12:00 pm at the WMU Office (700 SW Litchfield Ave). (June 14, 2023) 233227

