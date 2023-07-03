Legion baseball: Willmar Legion drops two games Saturday

AVON — The Willmar American Legion baseball team dropped games Saturday to Eden Valley-Watkins and Albany.

Eden Valley-Watkins beat Willmar 4-3 and Albany secured a 12-1, five-inning victory.

Against Eden Valley-Watkins, Jordan Ellingson went 2-for-3 for Post 167.

Nolan Geislinger got the pitching win for Eden Valley-Watkins. He allowed nine hits, three earned runs and two walks, striking out six. He also went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run, three stolen bases and two RBIs. Gavin Mathies, Max Geislinger and Drew Arnold each had two hits for Eden Valley-Watkins.

The Albany game went five innings. Albany scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to put it out of reach.

Cullen Gregory went 1-for-2 with an RBI and Connor Smith also was 1-for-2 for Willmar.

Post 167 (1-5) next plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at New London-Spicer at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

EV-W 4, Willmar 3

EV-W 000 031 0-4 10 1

Willmar 100 020 0-3 9 1

Hitting - EV-W: Gavin Mathies 2-4 r rbi 2b 3b, Nolan Geislinger 2-3 r rbi-2 bb sb-3, Sam Nistler 1-4 rbi, Coltant Harff 0-2 bb-2, Max Geislinger 2-3 bb, Riley Geislinger 0-3 r bb, Drew Arnold 2-4, Anthony Fink 1-2 r … Willmar: Dylan Staska 1-3 r, Cullen Gregory 1-1 bb sb, Tyler Madsen 1-3 rbi sb, Mason Thole 1-3 r, Jordan Ellingson 2-3, Braeden Fagerlie 1-1 r rbi bb sb, Landon Ogdahl 1-2, Connor Smith 1-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - EV-W: N. Geislinger (W) 7-9-3-3-2-6 … Willmar: Smith (L) 4.2-8-3-3-3-4, Ellingson 2.1-2-1-0-2-

Albany 12, Willmar 1

Willmar 100 00-1 2 2

Albany 400 8x-12 11 1

Hitting - Willmar: Dylan Staska 0-2 r, Cullen Gregory 1-2 rbi, Tyler Madsen 0-1 bb, Blake Reiman 0-1 bb, Connor Smith 1-2 … Albany: Z. Austin 1-2 r rbi bb 2b, B. Hylla 1-2 r-2 bb, T. Reis 1-2 r-2 bb, D. Cramlet 2-3 r-2 rbi, E. Borgerding 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 3b, E. Burnett 1-2 r rbi-2 bb 2b, C. Voss 2-2 r rbi-3 bb 2b sb, O. Carlson 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Madsen (L) 3.1-7-8-8-4-3, Gavin Evenson 0-3-4-4-1-0, Landon Ogdahl 0.2-1-0-0-0-1 … Albany: O. Sunder (W) 5-2-1-1-2-3