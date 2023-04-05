50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Artist Wanted published April 5, 2023

Opportunities for artists in the west central Minnesota area

WCT.STOCK.ArtistsWanted.jpg
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 11:33 AM

WILLMAR — "Connections" is the theme of the Willmar Area Arts Council invitational art exhibit that will coincide with the production of “The Andrews Brothers” at The Barn Theatre. The play runs April 12-23. Artwork must be turned in by noon April 10.

All mediums are accepted, and all 2D artwork must be ready to hang with a wire. Artists may submit up to three pieces. There is a $5 entry fee per piece, $7 for non-members.

The public can vote for their favorite entry. The winning artist receives $50.

The Barn is open Wednesday through Friday. Call the WAAC with questions, 320-235-8560 or email willmararts@gmail.com .

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.Gallery exhibits.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery exhibits published April 5, 2023
April 05, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
ukulele-orchestra-of-great-britain-1_photo-allison-burke_41138845055_o.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
The Brits and their ukuleles are coming to Saint Benedict's Escher Auditorium
April 04, 2023 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published March 29, 2023
April 03, 2023 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
LondonLargeHeadShot2017.jpg
Sports
Bowling: Third time's the charm for former Willmar man
April 04, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Practice 032723.003.jpg
College
Tribune Notebook: Ridgewater Warriors see improvement
April 04, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
A groundskeeper adjusts the tarp covering the infield the day before the Minnesota Twins home opener at Target Field in Minneapolis on April 7, 2021.
Pro
Twins’ home opener at Target Field postponed until Friday
April 04, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Minnewaska girls take 3rd at indoor meet
April 04, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott